Ghana's Dancehall music stalwart Stonebwoy has joined the Def Jam Recordings Africa family as the latest signee

Stonebwoy's deal with Def Jam, one of the brands under Universal Music Group, was announced on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

The deal will see Stonebwoy getting support for his works from Def Jam across Africa, the United States, and the United Kingdom

Multiple-award-winning Reggae and Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has signed a record deal with Def Jam Recordings, a division of Universal Music Group.

The signing of Stonebwoy was announced on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in a post on the official Twitter page of Def Jam.

The tweet was a video that shared some stats about Stonebwoy's work as an artiste. The tweet also announced Stonebwoy's latest song, Therapy, as his first release for the label.

"We are buzzing as we welcome Ghanaian Afro-pop legend @stonebwoy to the Def Jam Recordings Africa Family. Stay tuned for fresh fire as he drops his brand-new single and lyric video, #Therapy," caption read.

Details of Stonebwoy's Def Jam deal

According to a report on AmeyawDebrah.com, Stonebwoy's deal is designed in a way that he will get representation across different jurisdictions from Def Jam's subsidiaries.

While Def Jam Africa represents his music across Africa, Def Jam Recordings will become his label home in the United States with 0207 Def Jam supporting his works in the United Kingdom.

