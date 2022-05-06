Actress Tracey Boakye has said she wishes to get married to her own husband and stop fornicating

She says she has acquired everything that a woman needs, but the only thing that is lacking is her own husband

Tracey Boakye has two children with two men - Kwaku Danso Yahaya, with former Kotoko player Yahaya Mohammed

Her daughter Akua Nhyira is rumoured to be the daughter of Dr Kwaku Oteng, the boss of Adonko Bitters

Popular Kumawood actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, has confessed to wanting to have her own husband to stop fornicating with men who are not hers.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye said she has everything a woman, or any human would want to have.

However, the only thing left for her to be complete is to get her own man.

A collage of Tracey Boakye and one of her baby daddies, Yahaya Mohammed, a former Kotoko Player. Photo credit: @tracey_boakye @yen.com.gh/Instagram

She was speaking in an interview with radio presenter Abeiku Santana on an episode of his Atuu show to be aired on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Tracey Boakye made that confession when Abeiku Santana exclaimed that she had a nice apartment; for the interview was done in her mansion.

You can fast-forward to the 1:26th minute to watch Tracey Boakye speak on the issue:

Tracey Boakye’s comments get reaction

Tracey’s Boakye’s confession for wanting to have her own husband has got fans reacting.

Some wish that she would move away from the “mafia gang” made up of herself, Afia Shwar, and Diamond Appiah.

Others say she speaks with so much maturity. See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Children with different men

Tracey Boakye has two children with two different man. Her first child is Kwaku Danso Yahaya, whom she had with former Kotoko player, Yahaya Mohammed.

Her second child, Nana Akua Nhyira, is almost two years; and rumoured to be the daughter of Dr Kwaku Oteng of Adonko Bitters.

The rumoured affair went viral especially after Ayisha Modi spilled secrets she shared with Afia Schwar that Kwaku Oteng is the child's father.

There were many who expressed disappointment in Tracey Boakye for that because she was friends with Kwaku Oteng's former wife, Akua GMB.

Source: YEN.com.gh