Popular Ghanaian music sensation, Wendy Shay has taken to Twitter to ask for assistance regarding how to approach someone with mouth odor

In the tweet, she said one of her publicists has mouth odor and is finding it difficult to let him know about it

Tweeps did not disappoint as they did not let the tweet pass them by. They gave varying opinions on how wendy should approach the issue

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Controversial Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has used her Twitter platform to seek help regarding a dilemma she is facing.

According to her, one of her staff has bad mouth odor, which seems to bother her, but she doesn't know how to approach him as her first attempt offended him.

Photo: Wendy Shay Source wendyshayofficial

Source: Instagram

The break my waist hitmaker asked folks on Twitter to give suggestions on how to handle the situation.

She says she decided to help him, and she became an enemy to the guy in question. The situation has prompted her to ask for better ways she could have handled the situation.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Tweeps gave interesting opinions, with some narrating similar stories.

_mona_lisaxx narrated a funny story regarding the issue. He said:

Back in high school i had this friend with serious body odour and i couldn't tell her. Then one day she got into a fight with another girl and as i was trying to stop the fight the girl said "see how you are smelling, hasn't your friend told you?" Never felt more embarrassed.

mdolejones had people dying with laughter with his comment. He said:

Assuming you know they DO NOT eat a lot of garlic. Then when they get close to you

Day 1: "Eiiii, you like eating garlic ooo"

Day 2: "You like garlic too much. Ah!"

Day 3: repeat until...Otherwise, replace garlic with any random ingredient they've probably never heard of.

Wendy Shay Shakes Online Community With Enticing Bathroom Photos

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about some photos of Wendy Shay that had jaws dropping. Popular Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay, has shared a photo from her bathroom that had got fans talking about her.

Source: YEN.com.gh