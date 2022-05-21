Actress Tracey Boakye glowed in a dress with an open side slit on the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

The ongoing 2022 edition of the annual prestigious event is happening from May 17 to 28, 2022, in Cannes, France

Tracey Boakye delivered several Instagram visuals showing off her beauty and sense of style, garnering loads of reaction from fans

Actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye sparkled in a dress with an open side slit on the red carpet at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival happening from May 17 to 28, 2022.

The Ghanaian actress, who doubles as an entrepreneur, dazzled in the outfit by Elle Avril and wore a flawless face beat.

In stunning visuals on her Instagram page, Tracey Boakye flaunted her beauty and fashion sense.

The Cannes Film Festival, which until 2003 was called the International Film Festival, is an annual film festival held in Cannes, France, to preview new films of all genres, including documentaries, from all around the world.

How fans reacted

The video and photos showing the actress at the ongoing festival have many fans gushing over her gorgeous dress with an open side slit and showing her thigh. Some fans don't seem to agree with her choice of hairstyle.

Read some of the comments below:

X_rnkn said:

''Wrong hair because of your skin tone. The dress is okay but the wrong colour with the hair. 67%.''

Actress and singer Diamondappiah_bosslady said:

''Looking gorgy .''

Tracy_boakye__girl said:

''Oh my God his only chick, wow. I can't take my eyes off you. You're looking so classy their madam to the wiase spoil there. Queen.''

Baddie_sunshine_2 commented:

''Looking so classy .''

Mercymanni91 said:

''I have butterflies in my tummy❤.''

Francismensah88 commented:

''Wow, you're looking splendid.''

Evelyn_nina_1 said:

''The boss feelings❤️.''

Angelaagyekumwaa commented:

''My mummy is a princess charming.''

