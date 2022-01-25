Actress and movie businesswoman Tracey Boakye has disappointed fans with a video that has surfaced on the internet

She is seen with what could be best described as her "real body" in the video and fans believe she has been deceiving them with her looks

There was an edited photo that gave Tracey Boakye the perfect body she flaunts on social media but fans have seen the difference now and some have made suggestions for her

Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, has got many people talking with a video showing how she really looks in real life.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh has not been edited and it gives a clear and full picture of the actress, including her physique.

The video was shot at Tracey Boakye’s birthday dinner when she was thanking her guests for making time to celebrate with her.

A collage of Tracey Boakye showing how she looks in real life versus her edited image in the middle. Photo credit: @tracey_boakye @nkonkosa.com/Instagram

But on the same day, and in that same attire, Tracey Boakye had already shared an edited photo showing a perfect overall look.

Fans react to Tracey Boakye’s video

The video thus has left many people disappointed with some actually suggesting ways Tracey could look better in appearance.

Isap, for instance, suggested that the actress should work on her hair and stick to dresses that will flatter her body:

l.sap: “Tracy pls wit all due respect wrk on ur hair Nd sometimes knw wat to wear stuff dat suit ur body shape.”

Mmy and Faustina also noted something else:

mmv151215: “The only problem was the brassier thank you.”

faustinatutu1: “I don’t think this girl wear brassier eeiiii dress de3 hmmm.”

Catosky wondered what happened to Tracey Boakye’s designer items:

catosky: “Kyere s3 everytime biaa she make fusaa, where re all those designers shoppings, waa see this ashana tetegya dress like some choir mistress for walewale.”

Mavis said Boakye’s stylist is wicked:

mavisdesire: “Her stylist is so wicked.”

Tracey Boakye's solid achievements at 31

Tracey Boakye celebrated her 31st birthday on January 17, 2022, with beautiful photos published earlier by YEN.com.gh.

In Ghana, achieving impressive things is uncommon at an early age like 31 if one is not from a rich home.

It is also said that life begins at 40 when it is expected that people have worked hard and are now ready to enjoy the fruits of their labour.

Tracey Boakye, however, has broken this chain with the list of feats she has attained at the young age of 31.

Source: YEN.com.gh