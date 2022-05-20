Kantanka CEO Kwadwo Safo Jnr has flaunted his beautiful wife, Zainab, in new photos as she celebrates her birthday

Sharing the photos, the Kantanka boss hailed his wife as an amazing woman while urging her to 'chop' his money

The photos and caption from Kwadwo Safo Jnr have stirred loads of reactions from his online followers

Kantanka Automobiles CEO Kwadwo Safo Jnr has hailed his wife Zainab Bonkano as she celebrates her birthday.

Zainab turned 32 years old on Friday, May 20, 2022. In celebration of her new age, Kwadwo Safo Jnr took to social media to share some photos of his wife.

The photos posted on his Instagram page had Mrs Safo looking gorgeous in a black dress. She gave seven different poses in the same outfit.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr has celebrated his wife, Zainab, on her birthday Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Sharing the photos, the Kantanka boss hailed showered praise on Zainab for being an amazing wife and friend to him as well as a great mother to their children.

Describing Zainab as the queen of the Kantanka dynasty, Safo Jnr asked her to spend the money they have made.

"You are such an amazing human with an infectious smile. I have loved you from the very first day I set eyes on you because of your great personality Akosua. Grow strong, healthy, wise, long. Aside being my wife , thank you for being a great friend, confidant, mother to the beautiful angels we have . You are not just a mother to your kids but to the entire Kingdom. We appreciate and love you . Happy birthday to her Royal Highness Zainab Akosua Safo. The one and only Queen to the kantanka dynasty. Akosua chop the money oooo. You deserve it I LOVE YOU ZEEZU aka Ayabongo lol," he said.

Kwadwo Safo's post gathers reactions

The birthday post from Safo Jnr to his wife has gathered many reactions online. While some joined him to wish his wife well, others talked about hi caption.

prayetietia said:

"Caption mo Grammy happy birthday to our Queen ohhh ."

ameyaw112 said:

Happy birthday

zelle_beyoutiful said:

"It’s the ‘Akosua chop the money ooo’ for me ."

saf_adom_locals said:

"Happy birthday Your grace. Age gracefully in good health and endless prosperity."

Kantanka CEO opens up on his 'secret' 1st child who is 16 now

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kwadwo Safo Jnr had opened up on his first child who is already a teenager.

In an interview with Bola Ray, Kwadwo Safo indicated that he had his first child, a girl, when he was just about 20 years.

He revealed that he was on good terms with the 16-year-old's mother who he described as unknown person.

