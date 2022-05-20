Talented Kids season eight winner DJ Switch has grown into a beautiful and fine young lady in new photos

The photos shared by the 14-year-old shows her rocking a new 'afro' hairstyle which complements her looks so well

DJ Switch's photos have impressed many of her online followers who have showered praises and encouraged her to keep it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

2017 Talented Kids winner Eric Armah Bra Bulu Tandoh, popularly known as DJ Switch, has popped up with new beautiful photos on social media.

The new photos shared on DJ Switch's Instagram page shows her debuting a new look, an 'afro cut' hairstyle. She also looked quite big and tall in the shots.

In the first photo she shared, DJ Switch who is currently living in the United States was seen wearing a white pullover (sweater).

DJ Switch has grown a big 'afro' in new photos Photo source: @djswitchghana

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The young disc jockey had a well-trimmed haircut with the top part bushy and twisted like that of someone waiting to have dreadlocks.

Sharing the photo DJ Switch indicated that she had intentionally left her hair to grow so and she was loving it.

"Growing my Afro-hair and oh, I’m loving it," she said.

Later, the 14-year-old who is already an award-winning DJ shared another photo in the same outfit and hairstyle. This time, the photo was in black and white.

Sharing the black and white photo, DJ Switch asked her followers about how they kept their hair tidy.

"I love my hair and I’m keeping it so well. So how do you keep your hair?."

DJ Switch's afro hair intrigues fans

The photos from DJ Switch has excited her followers on social media. Many have been impressed by her looks with the new hairstyle and have praised her.

ohemaawoyeje said:

"3fata wo."

clementosuarez said:

"My baby so foooooooiiiiiiine."

fahn_bull_eh said:

"I see dreadlocks coming ❤️❤️Jah Bless switch Upppp!!!!."

oscarbotoza said:

"I love it, but please don't dread it I'm begging you please it good like that ."

hendrina779 said:

"You are the most beautiful dj ever .. come visit namibia ."

shylarmusic said

"I tap into the level of blessings upon your life dear am also going to blessed like you."

DJ Switch goes gaga in 14th birthday celebration

Meanwhile, the award-winning DJ Switch, recently commemorated her birthday with breathtaking photos and a video.

The Talented Kidz season eight winner has taken to her socials to announce her new age as she beamed with smiles in the photos she released online.

DJ Switch was seen in a beautiful modern outfit and trendy footwear.

Source: YEN.com.gh