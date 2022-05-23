Founder and leader of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim is in the trends again

He has got people criticising his x-ray reading skills, whilst others are laughing hysterically

Renowned Ghanaian Comedian, DKB commented, "Don't ever forget he's Dr. Obinim"

A photo has emerged on social media and he has got people laughing hysterically and pondering over what he is doing.

A photo has emerged on social media and he has got people laughing hysterically and pondering over what he is doing.

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Bishop Obinim is seen visiting some patients at an unknown location. He is seen looking intently at the x-ray results without the use of a White light X-ray film viewer.

This has got people talking as some wonder how he is able to read the findings on the x-ray film without the White light X-ray film viewer.

People react to Bishop Obinim x-ray reading technique

@dkbghana:

Don't ever forget he's Dr. Obinim.

@azedi:

This one dierr obi nnim

@AfiaDrah:

You can’t use your medical degree to discredit our divine google search medical knowledge.

@ama_one:

Is he supposed to show it to light to see it properly? Ah well...‍♀️

@asantedehye3:

This pic is very funny

@AsarbNana:

Your X-RAY showed a broken rib, but I fixed it with Photoshop. I’m done with the ward rounds. Florence, give us some music

@HatekahShine:

Dr Obinim dey read x-ray. When did he study medicine and where? God's wonderful

@teddy_Dwyane:

When he turn physician? Well, angels know all

@_shorshor:

He dey read the X-ray or what

@DEE4D3RRICK:

Don’t you need light for this? Or your man get light for in eyes anaaa mose X-ray vision

@247Kofi:

Wait oooo what Edey watch?‼️‼️

@0508edem:

my ribs herh

@CrazyPr0fessor:

Study some medicine and all of a sudden doesn't believe in miracles through divination. Weird lol

@solopteng:

Naa I dont know why I burst out laughing so hard

Make money and chill, Jesus is delaying in his 2nd coming - Obinim urges Christians (Video)

Founder and leader of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim passed commentary that Christians should make money and entertain themselves because the second coming of Jesus Christ is delaying.

The controversial man of God advised believers to make money and ''chill'', stressing that it has taken too long for Jesus Christ to return.

"Make money, buy cars and build houses because, from the way things are going, you may die before Jesus Christ returns. We believe in the second coming of Jesus Christ, but He's delaying and we may turn seventy and eighty-years when his coming would still not be in sight," he asserted.

He continued:

''So, the best thing to do now is to chill.'' 'Angel' Obinim, however, explained that chilling doesn’t mean fornicating. He called for a paradigm shift that urges Christians to create wealth and entertain themselves to avoid dying poor.

Source: YEN.com.gh