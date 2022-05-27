Renowned broadcaster Delay has set tongues wagging after joining the viral Buga dance challenge

The Delay Show and Wontumi FM presenter showed some good dance moves as Tik Toker Erkuah Official tutored her

But is her figure in bodycon and bouncing hips which have caught the most attention among her followers

Radio and TV presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has given her followers something to talk about as she showed some dance moves.

In one of her latest videos, Delay decided to battle Tik Tok star Erkuah Official in the Buga dance challenge.

The video shared on Delay's Instagram page shows the Wontumi FM presenter dressed in a green-coloured body with a pair of slippers. Erkuah Official who stood beside Delay was also dressed in a shade of green.

The two ladies gave off similar moves with Erkuah seemingly leading the way and showing Delay some skills.

After getting every move correctly, Delay looked excited and could be seen jumping in excitement as her dance partner looked on.

Sharing the video, Delay noted that she is not somebody who knows how to dance so Erkuah came around to teach but it did not really work.

"I don’t know how to dance @erkuahofficial came to teach me but it didn’t work ."

Delay's hips and dance catch attention

After she shared the video, many followers of Delay have commented. While some talked about her dance moves, others, focused on her figure and he hips that were bouncing.

ann_ita1 said:

"Eeeiiissshhh."

andydostygh said:

"See hips."

nevergiveupseth said:

"I never knew Delay get meat like that..wow."

sikahene said:

"Oh but you knew how to dance in Abugiss ooo...what happened? ."

nanayawboahe said:

"She doesn’t know how to dance in public o but if she is alone who born Michael Jackson ….."

gio_vanna_s said:

"The jumping nu over me … that’s me celebrating little achievements .. am bursting out with excitements."

