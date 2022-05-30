Star actress Nana Ama McBrown has been spotted cruising in town in her Range Rover with her husband, Maxwell Mensah

McBrown was seen jamming to Kofi B's song, Koforidua Flowers, as her husband drove them around in the video

The video has sparked mixed reactions among social media followers with many people talking about Maxwell's facial expression

Award-winning actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown recently stepped out with her husband, Maxwell Mawuli Mensah, for a cruise in their Range Rover.

In a short video sighted by YEN.com.gh, McBrown is seen dressed in a black outfit with a red-coloured headgear. She sat in the front passenger seat.

Maxwell who was driving the car wore a t-shirt made in black and gold colour and matched it with a black pair of spectacles.

Nana Ama McBrown and her husband recently stepped out Photo source: @maxmens

Source: Instagram

An excited-looking McBrown was heard singing along to the song that was playing in the background, Kofi B's Koforidua Flowers. When she turned the camera in the direction of her husband, he was seen nodding his head to the rhythm.

It is not known exactly when the couple went out together but the video surfaced on the Instagram blog, @nkonkonsa.

Peeps react to McBrown and Maxwell's cruise

The video of McBrown and Maxwell's outing has sparked a number of reactions online. While some applauded their vibe, others wondered why the husband was not smiling.

sikastore_gh said:

"Forehead gang."

aste_gh1 said:

"If my man is like this dier boi3 ei na sre kakraaa erh."

afrifa_denewme said:

"As3 Ntokwa Kakra w) fie ! …She wanted Use tactics to Reconcile But Ay3 Beans !! …..Still GIM ‼️"

manuel_omia said:

"Real love will be sweet ohh Awwww ."

fa0559144472blay2022 said:

"Good vibes with daddy enjoy mum."

Source: YEN.com.gh