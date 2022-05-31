Ghanaian movie stars Jackie Appiah and Majid Michel have shown they have some musical talent in them

The two turned themselves into rappers and effortlessly delivered Tupac Shakur's verses on his Changes song as they spent time together in a video

The video of Jackie and Majid has stirred over one thousand reactions from Jackie's followers who have hailed them

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and her colleague Majid Michel recently had a nice music moment as they spent some time together.

The beautiful Jackie and handsome Majid went on a rap delivery spree while hanging out with each other.

In a video shared on the actress' Instagram page, the two were spotted sitting in a car and cruising around.

Jackie Appiah and Majid Michel turned themselves into Tupac Photo source: @jackieappiah, @majidmichelmm

Source: Instagram

Loudly playing in the background was Tupac Shakur's Changes. Majid put on a pair of glasses he had in his hand and started rapping along to the song. At a point, Jackie joined him in rapping while making gestures and signs to mimic the lyrics of the song.

Sharing the video, Jackie indicated that she was on a set with Majid shooting a movie and they decided to play around.

"We gotta start makin' changes. Watch to the end. @majidmichelmm #tupac #On set having fun," she said.

Fans applaud Jackie and Majid

The video of Jackie and Majid's rap moment has brought up heartwarming reactions from their fans. Many applauded the vibe between the two stars.

Below are some of the reactions as compiled by YEN.com.gh.

samueldegraftyeboah said:

"This is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

kobirana said:

"The ultimate screen couple ."

iamaisha.issah said:

"Wow that’s some perfect lip singing ❤️."

iamaisha.issah said:

"I watched it over 4 times already I love it."

thedazzlinglaura said:

"This gotta be the most beautiful video I've seen all day."

ememmorgan123 said:

"One of the best videos hv seen this year I love it, my friend you r so beautiful ❤️❤️."

