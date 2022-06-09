Patapaa has apologised to ZionFelix after making some false accusations against the blogger in an interview

In a post on his WhatsApp status, Patapaa issued a public apology to ZionFelix and pleaded with him to forgive him

This comes after Patapaa accused ZionFelix for breaking up his marriage with German based wife, Liha Miller

Ghanaian rapper, Patapaa, has apologised to Blogger, ZionFelix after he made some accusations against the latter.

He pleaded with Zion Felix to forgive him for any false allegations he made agaisnt him during the heat of divorce rumours between himself and his wife, Liha Miller.

Posting an apology on his WhatsApp status on Thursday morning, Patapaa wrote that he will not speak ill of the blogger and his wife.

“I beg Zion if I have said anything bad {about} you and my wife, I’m sorry… The demon I had last night was very bad. No women, no problem.”

Patapaa accused ZionFelix for breaking up his marriage

Patapaa disclosed in an interview with SammyKay Media that he has evidence of the alleged cheating scandal between ZionFelix and his wife, Liha Miller.

He added that he has been hearing word going round that Liha Miller and ZionFelix have something going on. He stated that videos and pictures of their time together in Germany clarified it.

He stressed that he felt disrespected when ZionFelix paid his wife a visit at her German residence without his knowledge.

Whether they are cheating or not. There's no right for ZionFelix to go to my wife's house without telling me or calling me, Peezy there's something about your divorce going round we need to discuss.

However, Patapaa said there was something that went on behind the scenes aside the interview he went there to conduct.

Zionfelix Replies Patapaa After He Accused Him of Destabilising Marriage With Liha MIller

Patapaa recently took to social media to blast Zionfelix claiming the blogger was the cause of his marital troubles.

Patapaa made the allegations after a video and photos of Zionfelix and the musician's wife, Liha Miller, hanging out in Germany.

The One Corner hitmaker who was recently reported to have fallen out with his wife put the blogger on the blast after seeing the images online. But speaking in a video on his YouTube, Zionfelix has denied Patapaa's claims of him being the cause of his marital problems.

