Young Ghanaian TikTok stars who appeared on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, June 18, did not disappoint with their sense of fashion, humour, and dance moves.

The team included Asantewaa, Erkuahofficial, Osei Felicia, Wesleykessegh, Jackline Mensah, and the curvacious Hajia Bintu.

The talented social media stars, who have made quite a name for themselves through their platforms, climaxed the show in grand style.

Photos of Asantewaa, Erkuahofficial, Osei Felicia, Wesleykessegh, Jackline Mensah. Source: UTV

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on UTV, the famous TikTokers are seen dancing to Sugarcane by Ghanaian singer Camidoh, born Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie.

Fans who watched their clip observed that one of TikTok's very own goddesses, Hajia Bintu, stole the limelight and grabbed their attention with her curvy behind.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Netizens react to video

Ahenkan_afriyie

''Eii but this Bintu girl, wow what a poisonous caravan behind .''

Michael_kwabena_owusu replied:

''@ahenkan_afriyie say say say whaaaat.''

Mandy_jael_berry_woods commented:

''Ekua dier she will go far paaaaaaaaaa.''

Princy_glow observed:

''What’s Ekua doing at the back .''

