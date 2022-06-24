Viral TikTok star Kelly Bhadie has popped up on the internet once again after her previous viral video faded away from the internet

She was seen trying out a new dance move which is already a trend on TikTok, and she asked her followers whether she did the moves properly

The video has triggered massive reactions on the internet, as some still drool over her alluring dance moves and shower her with love

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Viral internet sensation Kelly Bhadie has surfaced on the internet again after her viral dance move trend went down the drain.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, she wore a black and white artistic printed booty short with a sleeveless sports bra. She wore the same lace frontal wig she has been wearing in all her other videos on Kelly's TikTok page.

Kelly Bhadie. Photo Source: Kelly Bhadie

Source: Instagram

In the video shared, she tried learning new dance moves and asked her followers to comment on whether she did it correctly.

Many thronged the comment sections with lovely messages telling the internet sensation that she had not been forgotten after her viral trend disappeared in thin air.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Reactions of people on social media

unlimitedla:

I don watch the video like 759 thousand times ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️

big.bubofficial:

Kelly again ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

elianabasil:

We can’t forget Kelly ❤️

olikmullar:

Accuracy and consistency that’s the key to greater height we want more of this

phemzii:

Kelly omo werey we are coming for you

maxieuwa:

Kelly don upgrade

captainzignature:

U don’t know Nigerians, they will hype you and then leave you to fall

'Kasoa Kelly Bhadie's Ghanaian Mom Catches Her Doing Trending Dance Moves In Video

A young Ghanaian lady being touted as Kasoa Kelly Bhadie is cracking ribs on social media after she was busted by her mother, who met her doing one of the trendy videos.

In the video, the young lady was seen displaying one of her dance moves while her mother was behind, staring at her the whole time with a severe face.

The lady, whose TikTok handle is evaamp0, carried herself close to where the woman was standing, which triggered her to yank off the young lady with an item in her hand.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh