Kumawood actor Lil Win has chastised Ghanaian TikTok celebrities for insulting his fellow Kumawood colleague Nana Ama McBrown

The business tycoon said they had no right to speak ill of her since they were nowhere near the level of stardom that McBrown has achieved

He advised them to humble themselves and focus on their craft instead of allowing their ’little fame’ get in their heads

Kumawood actor and businessman Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has lashed out at Ghanaian TikTok stars for condemning Nana Ama McBrown regarding her video on TikTok.

In a live video, Lil Win told these TikTokers to humble themselves because their fame was only online.

Lil Win and some TikTok stars @llilwin; @dwamenamartina; @jacklinemensah; @essjay.k.smith

Nobody knows you. You haven’t reached there yet. If it (stardom) was 100%, you’ve not reached even 2%. Whatever you do, she (McBrown) is more popular than you.

He added that they would only be recognized by those who know them on TikTok.

You call yourself a star on TikTok yet when you go outside, nobody knows you. If you attend a programme, no one will recognize you. Unless someone who has a phone and knows you on TikTok. Step into town now and see if anyone will engage you in a conversation.

Using YouTube as an example, Lil Win argued that even if he and his counterparts in the movie industry decide to quit acting today, they would still earn from YouTube due to their fame.

Ghanaian TikTokers descended on actress and show host Nana Ama McBrown after she went live on TikTok, claiming she wanted to have a share of the money they earn on the social media platform.

