Jackline Mensah has shared a video of herself holding several bundles of GHc50 and GHc100 notes .

. The caption for the video inquired from Jackline's followers how much of the money she was holding they need

Some Ghanaian TikTok influencers have disclosed the money they make from posting on the app.

Ghanaian TikTok influencer Jackline Mensah has displayed a bit of her financial strength in her recent video on Instagram.

The video, initially posted on TikTok before being shared on her Instagram page, shows Jackline in an African dress holding stacks of GHc 50 notes in both hands and GHc 100 notes spread across her chest.

The TikTok star captioned her video, 'How much do you need right now?' while grooving to Dapo Tuburna's Idan Gan Gan.

Her followers shared their comments on the video:

A die-hard fan, She.loves.jackline.mensah asked for GHc1000

1000gh ma

Nafi. abdulai seized the opportunity to ask for a new phone

Please I need a new phone Somebody help me.

Maa_a.bena expressed her contentment with any amount

Any amount

Kushbytaylar had this to say

Where was this cash when I came in today,

Danceble begged for money for school fees

Me too, I need school fees 2000gh please

Ghanaian TikTok Influencers Reveal The Money They Make From TikTok

Some famous Ghanaians on TikTok have disclosed the money they make from posting videos on social media.

Jackline Mensah revealed to Nana Ama McBrown during the McBrown's Kitchen show that she earns approximately $3000 every week for sharing videos on TikTok.

Fellow TikToker, ErkuahOfficial who recently graduated from the University of Ghana, also told Delay in an interview that she has amassed over GHc200,000 since she joined the platform.

