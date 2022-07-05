Ghanaian music ace, Kidi says his 'Touch It' tune going platinum is his biggest achievement and mentioned that no other Ghanaian artist had reached that height yet

Kidi, in an interview with Abeiku Santana, said he was proud of the milestone as he had never heard any Ghanaian achieve that since he was a kid

His comments stirred reactions amongst netizens who felt the 'Touch It' hitmaker was bragging

Ghanaian musician, Kidi is proud that his song 'Touch It' went platinum. He said he has heard the song being played worldwide as he sees videos of DJs outside the country playing his music at large events.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana, Kidi mentioned that 'Touch It' did not only go platinum but also brought him considerable monetary returns.

Kidi said some people keep asking if he got any monetary benefits from the platinum milestone. In response to these questions, Kidi stated that in the history of Ghanaian music, no other song had made as much money as 'Touch It'.

His comments caused a frenzy on social media as Ghanaians reacted to his claims.

mhister_quench agreed with Kidi as he wrote:

it's true because he's the first artiste to receive a platinum,and that thing is for those who sells greater units

iammissydebbie reacted by saying:

Even if it true koraaaa it doesn't make sense when Ghanaian musicians compete themselves

kiari_elsewhere_ did not seem to agree with Kidi's claim as he said:

He is not okay,

