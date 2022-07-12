Nana Tonardo has announced an end to his attacks on actress Nana Ama McBrown over the last episode of United Showbiz

The last episode of United Showbiz had McBrown hosting Afia Schwar, who made utterances about Chairman Wontumi, Delay, and Mzbel, which did not please Tonardo

But after going on a blasting spree, Tonardo says he is ceasing fire because McBrown's husband has called him

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Actor and socialite Nana Tonardo has declared a ceasefire in his recent attacks on star actress Nana Ama McBrown.

Tonardo has been on the case of McBrown following the last episode of United Showbiz on UTV, which featured Afia Schwarzenegger.

Afia Schwar had made claims about Chairman Wontumi, Delay, and Mzbel, which did not sit well Tonardo, her sworn enemy. For him, McBrown did a poor job and allowed Schwar to lambast others.

Nana Tonardo claims McBrown's husband called him Photo source: @kingnanatonardo1, @maxmens

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, July 10, 2022, Nana Tonardo described McBrown and her guests on the show in unprintable words.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

But in a new video, Tonardo has stated that he is no more going to attack McBrown because her husband, Maxwell Mensah, had called him.

According to Tonardo, McBrown's husband asked him to spare his wife because she was only a host who was following the orders of her employers.

Tornado disclosed that Maxwell had pleaded that McBrown was not the one calling the shots at UTV and must not be made the subject of his (Tonardo's) concerns.

McBrown Reveals The 1 Thing She Will Do To Her Husband If She Catches Him Cheating

Meanwhile, Nana Ama McBrown recently hinted of the actions she will take in case she catches her husband in an extra-marital affair.

In a video which surfaced online, McBrown warned her husband that she will throw him out if she ever finds him cheating.

McBrown sent the warning while reacting to a point Afia Schwar made about cheating during a discussion on UTV.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh