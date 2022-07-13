Ace Ghanaian actor and media personality, Akrobeto has opened up about why he was advised not to star in movies that featured Agya koo

According to the veteran actor, he was given the advice when he was still a novice in the movie industry

Akrobeto gave details about the issue and said he has been tight-lipped about it for a long time in fear of his words getting misconstrued by journalists

Ghanaian actor and Kumawood veteran, Akwasi Boadi, famously known in media circles as Akrobeto, in an interview with Peace FM, has spoken up about an issue which has been on the lips of Ghanaians for a long time.

There were rumours that Akrobeto had been barred from starring in movies with fellow veteran Agya Koo. He, however, gave clarity on the matter and said he had avoided the topic for a long while in fear of journalists misconstruing his words.

He went on to say that he was advised not to feature in movies with Agya Koo because he would get outshined, as Agya was huge at the time, and he, Akrobeto, was only a novice. Ace Kumawood producer Miracle Kwasi Nyamekye gave him the advice.

Akrobeto mentioned that he owes his career to Agya as he made Kumawood lucrative and attractive for others like himself to benefit.

Akrobeto stated that he has a strong relationship with Agya and recalled going to his house to thank him when he bought his first car, a Kia Sportage; he also called the icon to show him gratitude when he purchased his Venza.

According to Akrobeto, he did this because he felt he owed his career to Agya as he had a hand in him getting to where he got to in acting. Akrobeto showered Agya Koo with praise and said back in the day, it was difficult for a movie producer to sell a movie that did not feature Agya.

Akrobeto mentioned an interesting name that was given to Agya back in Kumasi. He said they called him ''KingKong'' due to the massive impact he had.

