Akua GMB has threatened legal action against a former friend and fellow contestant of TV3 Ghana's Most Beautiful 2011 edition, AJ Poundz

This comes after AJ Poundz made some submissions on The Delay Show which was aired on Delay TV on YouTube and TV3 on Sunday, July 10, 2022

Legal council of Akua GMB have given AJ Poundz a list of things to comply with within seven days or face court action

The CEO of Jay And Jay Group, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, well known as Akua GMB, has put Mrs Matilda Adjoa Adu-Boateng, well known as AJ Poundz, on notice.

Akua GMB has, through her lawyers, served a cease and desist notice AJ Poundz after she made some comments about the former's marriage to one Dr. Kwaku Oteng on The Delay Show.

Per the notice issued, Akua GMB is requesting AJ Pounds to issue a public apology in the next seven days for the claims she made about her during the interview which was aired on Delay TV on YouTube and TV3 on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

In the interview, AJ Poundz accused Akua GMB of cheating on her husband at the time and claimed that she had always wanted to end the marriage with Dr Oteng. She also claimed that Dr Oteng has not gone in for a fifth wife after his marriage with Akua GMB hit rock bottom.

“Her husband confronted her over infidelity suspicions and she confessed to being in a relationship with someone for a year. I wasn’t surprised about the divorce; it’s something she really wanted to do. She was married but was single. That’s why I said I never caused her divorce. Nobody can mess your marriage up; you mess it up yourself,” AJ Poundz said.

Read the full notice served on AJ Poundz by Akua GMB below:

Based on her submission on the show, the legal council of Akua GMB describe her claims as outright falsehood, which was deliberately calculated to tarnish the good name, brand, and hard-earned reputation of the 2011 Ghana Most Beautiful winner.

The notice also stated that the allegations also caused Akua GMB emotional and psychological pain, for which reason they are asking that she never speaks about her again on any platform.

Also, AJ Poundz has been given seven days to ensure that all the platforms which republished anything she said about Akua GMB and her previous marriage to delete them completely or face her in court.

