Black Sherif recently revealed that he once auditioned to be a contestant in the music reality show, MTN Hitmaker

A video has popped up showing Black Sherif performing Okyeame Kwame's Woara at the 2019 edition (season 8) of Hitmaker to the admiration of the judges

Even though Sherif impressed the judges who praised his confidence, he could not make it into the finals of the competition, which was eventually won by Lasmid

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Young rapper Mohammed Ismail Sherif, popularly known as Black Sherif, has made big waves in the music industry in the past year.

As an upcoming artiste, Black Sherif has set streaming records and made giant strides across the globe. But it has not always been rosy for him. He has had his fair share of disappointments before his breakthrough.

As he recently revealed in an interview on Hitz FM, his earliest efforts to establish himself as an artiste were unsuccessful. It includes a failure at the MTN Hitmaker, where he could not even make it past the auditions.

Black Sherif auditioned in season 8 of MTN Hitmaker in 2019

Source: Instagram

A video has popped up showing the time Black Sherif, now simply known as Blacko, joined the auditions for MTN Hitmaker. He was part of season eight of the reality show, which was held in 2019.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video shows Black Sherif dressed in a black and white coloured shirt performing Okyeame Kwame's Woara, which features Raquel.

Black Sherif's performance left the judges, Kaywa, Eazzy, and Richie, impressed. Eazzy asked the youngster to come and shake her hand while Richie told Sherif that his confidence matched his talent.

Despite his impressive performance, Black Sherif could not make it into the main competition, which was won by Friday Night singer Lasmid.

Black Sherif Says He Would Have Become A Spare Parts Dealer If His Music Career Failed

Meanwhile, Black Sherif recently opened up about the kind of business he would have done aside from music.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Naa Ashorkor on Asaase Radio, Black Sherif said he was understudying his dad and would have joined his business.

The rapper said his father was a spare parts dealer and he was going to take part in the family business.

DJ Khaled Jams To Black Sherif's Kweku The Traveler; Ghanaians React In Excitement

In a related development, DJ Khaled has been spotted jamming to Black Sherif's Kweku The Traveler on his Instagram page, and Ghanaians cannot hold back their excitement.

The renowned DJ shared a screenshot of him playing the hit record on his Instagram story, which shows how far the song has gone.

The screenshot spread across social media like wildfire as Ghanaians reacted to the young superstar's music crossing international waters.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh