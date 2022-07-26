Black Sherif's ex-manager has lost an injunction case that he filed in a bid to prevent Sherif from performing his songs

Shadrack Agyei Owusu had issues with Sherif when he decided to leave his camp to join Empire Entertainment and terminated his contract with Shadrack

The ex-manager since took legal action against the young musician as he felt betrayed and accused Sherif of breaching contract agreement

Black Sherif's ex-manager, Shadrack Agyei Owusu, has lost an injunction case he and his legal team filed against Black Sherif.

The ex-manager felt betrayed and aggrieved when Black Sherif made the decision some months ago to leave his camp to join Empire Entertainment.

Shadrack accused Sherif of breaching their contractual agreement and took legal action against Sherif. On 11th of April, 2022, Shadrack and his legal team filed a lawsuit against Sherif for breach of contract and other damages.

The ex-manager sought to be compensated GH₵1 million for the alleged damages and contract breach. He also filed an injunction against Sherif to be barred from performing his songs till the case was tried, and judgement was given.

The High Court, Commercial Division, presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Akua Sarpomaa Amoah, has dismissed the injunction filed by Shadrack and his team as the court felt it would be a grave injustice to prevent Sherif from performing his songs.

Sherif's team also provided unchallenged evidence that proves he was not in breach of the contract he had with his ex-manager and was not bound by it when he left Shadrack's camp.

Justice Akua Sarpomaa said Shadrack and his team's case did not carry enough weight for the court to grant their demands.

