Actress Tracey Boakye's wedding would have been a perfect ceremony but for comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger and Kofi Asamoah's incident

The latter, who was the event producer for the glamorous nuptials, allegedly tried to restrict Afia Schwar from getting close to the bride

Afia Schwar, however, repeatedly refused to heed the instructions of the event coordinator during Thursday's ceremony

Everything went well at actress Tracey Boakye's star-studded wedding until comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger allegedly refused to follow protocol.

In a video, the comic actor is seen refusing to heed the instruction of Kofi Asamoah, the event producer/coordinator for the ceremony.

Afia Schwar repeatedly defied Kofi Asamoah's orders after he tried to stop her from following actress Tracey Boakye, the former's close friend.

The self-proclaimed ''mother of the bride'' was incensed by the action of Kofi Asamoah and later took to social media to rain invectives on him.

Tracey Boakye and actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah exchanged vows on Thursday, July 28, in a combined traditional and white wedding after her bridal shower on Wednesday, July 27.

The elegant ceremony witnessed personalities in the entertainment, media, and business sectors gracing the nuptials.

Afia Schwar, Diamond Appiah Dress Down Kofi Asamoah For Restricting Them

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwar and Diamond Appiah were not happy with Kofi Asamoah over his role in the wedding of Tracey Boakye.

Kofi Asamoah happened to be the coordinator of the ceremony. But, it seems he did not play his role to the satisfaction of Afia Schwar and Diamond Appiah, who are known to be close friends to Tracey.

Despite their friendship as a trio which has earned them the nickname 'Mafia Gang', Schwar and Diamond were literally treated like ordinary guests and played no special part in the ceremony.

Following the wedding reception on Friday, July 29, 2022, which saw some invited guests bounced at the gate on the orders of Kofi Asamoah, Schwar took him to the cleaner

