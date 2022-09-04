Dancehall music superstar Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, has held his annual Ashaiman To The World Concert (ATTWC).

This year's edition which came off at the Saka Saka Park saw a huge crowd throning the venue to enjoy a night of good music.

Just as always, Stonebwoy did not disappoint as he treated his fans and other patrons of the concert to a thrilling performance.

Stonebwoy's Ashaiman To The World Concert was a big success Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

He was not the only one to perform as he had other artistes coming through to support. The likes of Empress Gifty, Adina Thembi, Kofi Jamar, Yaw Tog, Mugeez, Efya, Sista Afia, and many others were on stage.

YEN.com.gh brings some of the best performances of artistes on the night.

1. Empress Gifty opens Ashaiman To The World Concert:

Just like it is done in many situations, the concert started with reverence being paid to the Almighty. This was led by Empress Gifty who delivered an exciting performance.

2. Stonebwoy's entry:

Stonebwoy arrived on stage with his swag on. And he just got the concertgoers shouting in excitement.

3. Hajia4real duets with Stonebwoy:

Fine Girl singer Hajia4Real joined Stonebwoy on stage to perform her Baby hit track which he featured on.

4. Yaw Tog and Kofi Jamar:

The young stars brought some Kumerican flavour to Ashaiman with their powerful performances.

5. Adina Thembi:

Award-winning songstress Adina was on hand to deliver a sleek performance on the stage with Stonebwoy.

6. Mugeez performs at Stonebowys concert:

Ace singer, Mugeez of R2Bees fame, got the crowd cheering with an electrifying performance.

7. Efya and Stonebwoy perform:

Songstress Efya had a wonderful performance alongside Stonebwoy as she turned into a reggae singer on the night.

8. Sista Afia:

The Jeje singer did not disappoint the teeming concertgoers with her perforamance.

Source: YEN.com.gh