Popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, walked her fervent followers through the steps she takes in unboxing her luxury designer products

A video shared on her Instagram page unveiled one of the newest bags to her collection of luxury bags in her admirable closet

Many have admired the celebrated actress and have wished to be able to afford luxury brands and unveil them in such a manner

Multiple award-winning actress, Jackie Appiah, has unveiled the content in a box from a luxury designer brand, and her fans just want to be like her.

Jackie Appiah. Photo Source: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Unboxing the product on her officially verified Instagram page, she took her fervent followers through the process. She flaunted the name of the brand, which was Dior.

She then went on to untie the white silk ribbon used to secure the box and its content. After that, she opened the white box's top lid and showed her followers the stunning bag.

It was a cute yellow mini bag with yellow handles. It had the letters 'DIOR' in metal, which hung over one of the bag handles.

Captioning the post, she wrote,

Unboxing Chronicles

Netizens admire Jackie Appiah as she unveils a new bag to her list of bags in her closet

superpacksghana:

Big sis want original ❤️

uzee_usman:

NO 1 ❤️

doriiis.kye:

Too much money money ehn shiii…✌️

lamuella._:

My role model

geri_nhaa:

Unboxing is just a good feeling

sandraxpy:

Any challenger Jackie all the way Something is doing me like I should tag someone

rugiatu.jabbie.3158:

Wow the bag is so beautiful

henebabes:

Please give us a peep in tour closets I am dying to see those bags collection sis @jackieappiah ❤️

ohemaa25_:

@jackieappiah please next time you go shopping kindly get me something nice ❤️ You are loved❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh