Not only do Ghanaian celebrities entertain their fans and followers, but they also serve as a source of inspiration

Through their life stories and lifestyles, they act as role models to many fans who tend to relate to them

Ghanaian stars also share motivational quotes on social media to uplift the spirits of their fans and followers

Many people look up to celebrities for inspiration in many aspects of their lives, such as education, career and even relationships. Aware of the role they play in the lives of their fans, some celebrities go beyond relieving their fans' stress through entertaining content but inspire them with quotes on social media.

YEN.com.gh presents top motivational messages from some of Ghana's top stars.

1. Nadia Buari

Nothing lasts forever… So live it up…drink it down…laugh it off…avoid the drama…take chances…and never have regrets. Because at one point, everything u did, was exactly what u wanted!!

2. Gifty Anti

Sometimes all you need is YOU!! You will have to be strong for YOU. You have to wipe your own tears!! You have to Pat YOURSELF at the back!! You have to Laugh for you!!And you have to celebrate YOU!! I am so proud of the woman I have become… Thanks to the harsh realities I have faced in recent times.

3. Nikki Samonas

There is nothing a smile can’t fix…

4. Empress Gifty

Trying to prove to them who you are, trying to convince them to like you. You don’t need their approval; you have Almighty God’s approval.

5. Roselyn Ngissah

Enjoy yourself na wahala no Dey finish

6. Vicky Zugah

If you have the spirit of understanding everything in a positive way,you will enjoy each and every moment of life;whether it’s pressure or pleasure!

7. Becca

“Your future needs you, your past doesn’t”

8. Stacy Amoateng

Sunshine brings new vision and hope. Forget the obstacles of yesterday and let it go down with yesterday's sunset. Restoration is here

