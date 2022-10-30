Agya Koo Thrills Funeral Guests in Dormaa East With Hyper Highlife Performance; Netizens Impressed
- Aside from being one of Ghana's finest actors, Agya Koo has established himself as a good highlife performer
- The popular Kumawood actor is known to entertain the audience at funerals with his singing skills
- A video circulating on the internet shows Agya Koo putting up a stellar performance at a funeral in Wamfie
Over the years, popular Kumawood actor Agya Koo has proven to be a man of many talents. A great actor and a comedian by all standards, Agya Koo has also made a name as an excellent funeral performer.
Over the years, the veteran movie star known in private circles as Kofi Adu has entertained guests at funerals with show-stopping performances.
In a video shared by ZionFelix on Instagram, Agya Koo grabbed a microphone to thrill guests in Wamfie, Dormaa East, in the Bono Region. All the guests and passersby gathered to watch the actor dressed in an all-black attire as he sang some highlife tunes.
Agya Koo performed with the help of a band and backup singers. All cameras from professionals and guests were fixed on the superstar, who showed impressive legwork.
Social Media Users React To Agya Koo's Performance in Dormaa East
YEN.com.gh compiled the reactions of fans to the video of Agya Koo doing wonders at a funeral. At the time of reporting, the video has over 10,000 likes.
joeoppongwiafe
Agya de3 celebrity paaa oo. Look at the crowd!
esin.am
Put him anywhere and he will deliver
adwoavee57
He’s a great musician but he doesn’t want to work on it
the.ayorkoratelier
I love Agyakoo’s songs
oyebotiddy
It’s the Tete cute cute ayie dance for me legend Agya koo
