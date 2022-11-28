The Ghana Black Stars have received massive support from Ghanaians in their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign

Many celebrities like Yaw Dabo, Nana Ama McBrown, Oliver Khan, Anita Akuffo and others are in Qatar supporting the team

YEN.com.gh has compiled some videos of Ghanaian celebrities having fun in Qatar, all gingered up for the Black Stars game

The Ghana Black Stars face South Korea in their second Group H match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The game has been met with great anticipation as it is a must-win game for Ghana.

The team has solid support behind them. Many Ghanaian celebrities have flown to Qatar and are currently in Doha, ready to support the team.

Nana Ama McBrown, Yaw Dabo, Oliver Khan and Anita Akuffo are some notable celebrities visiting Qatar to support the Black Stars.

1. Nana Ama McBrown Arrives In Doha

The pretty actress touched down in Qatar with her handsome husband. The pair flew together and looked all lovey-dovey as they arrived at the airport.

2. Yaw Dabo

Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo is also in Doha to throw his weight behind the stars. In multiple videos, Dabo can be seen having a good time in Qatar.

3. Anita Akuffo

Pretty TV host, Anita Akuffo, also travelled to Qatar in style. Anita was on a luxurious flight and flew First Class. She dined like a queen as she was served some mouthwatering food. In other videos, Anita showed her passion and love for the stars.

4. Oliver Khan

Popular social media sensation Oliver Khan is also in Doha, all geared up to throw his full support behind the Stars. In a video, he was seen rocking a patriotic look. He was covered with Ghana flags all over.

In other news, The world's biggest football tournament, the FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar on November 20, 2022.

With Ghana participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, many Ghanaians including actor John Dumelo have shown support.

In a social media post, John Dumelo stated Ghana will emerge victorious in the World Cup to the surprise of netizens.

