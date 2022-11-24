Ghanaian music duo, Keche has shown Ghanaians how desperate and anxious they are ahead of the Ghana - Portugal game

The celebrated musicians have poured libation and sought divine assistance from the traditional Gods for the Black Stars' victory

The video of Keche pouring libation has caught the attention of Ghanaians, stirring mixed reactions

With Ghana set to play its first World Cup game against Portugal, many Ghanaians have thrown their support behind the Black Stars.

Keche pouring libation Photo Source: @kecheglobal

Source: Instagram

Others, very anxious about the results have sought the help of the divinities to ensure Ghana's victory against their European counterparts. Ghanaian duo Keche, belong to the category of Ghanaians who are relying on God for victory.

Keche Seek The Face of the Gods for the Black Stars

The musicians shared a video of themselves praying to God for victory in the Ghana - Portugal game. They walked to a garden holding a bottle of schnapps, two candles and white powder on a plate.

As they got to the centre of the garden, they stopped to pour libation and pray for victory, wishing that the balls handled by the Portuguese players will go "over the bar."

Instagram Users React to Keche Pouring Libation Ahead of the Black Stars Game

celebrity_police_

Stiiiiiiilll Portugal we will score Ghana away to India

donkorfoster

Is the powder for me

dj_raskobby

Why u said every ball they will play should be over the bar and later u said 2-1

heartlerroxie

Your process of libation koraa is wrong so Ghana go loose

khwseiberry

aah..We the Portugal fans we are also working in the Volta region okay

appiah813

Hahahaha The Matter Chop Hot

FIFA World Cup 2022: Prophet Lion Predicts Victory For Ghana In Qatar; Makes Revelation About Partey

In other World Cup-related news, renowned Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Lion, who claims to be in direct contact with the angels has made an interesting revelation about Ghana's fate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Prophet Lion revealed Ghana will emerge victorious in the 2022 World Cup and asked Ghanaians to pray for Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey.

Source: YEN.com.gh