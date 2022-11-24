2022 World Cup: Keche Pour Libation and Call on Traditional Gods Ahead of Black Stars Game with Portugal
- Ghanaian music duo, Keche has shown Ghanaians how desperate and anxious they are ahead of the Ghana - Portugal game
- The celebrated musicians have poured libation and sought divine assistance from the traditional Gods for the Black Stars' victory
- The video of Keche pouring libation has caught the attention of Ghanaians, stirring mixed reactions
With Ghana set to play its first World Cup game against Portugal, many Ghanaians have thrown their support behind the Black Stars.
Others, very anxious about the results have sought the help of the divinities to ensure Ghana's victory against their European counterparts. Ghanaian duo Keche, belong to the category of Ghanaians who are relying on God for victory.
Keche Seek The Face of the Gods for the Black Stars
The musicians shared a video of themselves praying to God for victory in the Ghana - Portugal game. They walked to a garden holding a bottle of schnapps, two candles and white powder on a plate.
As they got to the centre of the garden, they stopped to pour libation and pray for victory, wishing that the balls handled by the Portuguese players will go "over the bar."
Instagram Users React to Keche Pouring Libation Ahead of the Black Stars Game
celebrity_police_
Stiiiiiiilll Portugal we will score Ghana away to India
donkorfoster
Is the powder for me
dj_raskobby
Why u said every ball they will play should be over the bar and later u said 2-1
heartlerroxie
Your process of libation koraa is wrong so Ghana go loose
khwseiberry
aah..We the Portugal fans we are also working in the Volta region okay
appiah813
Hahahaha The Matter Chop Hot
FIFA World Cup 2022: Prophet Lion Predicts Victory For Ghana In Qatar; Makes Revelation About Partey
In other World Cup-related news, renowned Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Lion, who claims to be in direct contact with the angels has made an interesting revelation about Ghana's fate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Prophet Lion revealed Ghana will emerge victorious in the 2022 World Cup and asked Ghanaians to pray for Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey.
Source: YEN.com.gh