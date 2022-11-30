Actor and former NDC parliamentry candidate John Mahama has sparked reactions online after sharing new photos

The photos show Dumelo without his long-kept beard while also seeming to have gained a lot of weight

After seeing the photos, many of Dumelo's followers have pointed out that the actor looks like John Mahama now

Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo has released new photos on social media leaving many people awed by his looks.

The new photos shared on his Facebook page on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, show him debuting a brand new look.

In the images, Dumelo seems to have put on considerable weight, with a lot of flesh on his face and the back of his head.

Dumelo shaves his beard to show bare face

Apart from the visible weight gain, Dumelo, who is known to keep a beard, has shaved the hair off to show his bare face.

The actor covered his eyes with a pair of balck-coloured sunglasses which matched his black shirt.

Dumelo's fans liken him to John Mahama

The photos shared by Dumelo have sparked massive reactions. In less than 24 hours, the photos have received over 5,000 reactions on Facebook.

Many of the reactions are observing that Dumelo is looking more like former President John Mahama in the new photos.

Gabriella Tetteh said:

I see you've added more meat on your bones. Welcome to the fleshy club. Juice nkoa

Ifeoma Nwachukwu said:

Really looking different from the John I know.....You look good anyway. But I crush on the original John Dumelo.

Dahlington Jr Amegashie said:

Is it that I am Seeing Mahama in him or my eyes are not good

Holy Hunter Snr said:

You are starting to look like JM , or is a sign you will be our president one day?

Derrick Ashong said:

Efo John, you are beginning to look like His Excellency John Mahama…JOHN MAHAMA DUMELO

Dumelo backs Black Stars to win the World Cup

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that John Dumelo caused a stir on social media after an interesting prediction he made on social media.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup in session, the Ghanaian actor followed in the footsteps of Serwaa Amihere to show support for the Black Stars.

The actor, like Serwaa Amihere, predicted the Black Stars will make Ghana proud by lifting the ultimate World Cup trophy.

