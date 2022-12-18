Elsie Otoo, the gorgeous daughter of popular Man of God Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, held her headline concert on December 17, 2022

Elsie Otoo, the daughter of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, held her headline concert on Saturday, December 17, 2022, and her father was there in attendance to support her.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams and his daughter Elsie Otto looking lovely. Photo Source: @simpi_weddings @ronnieiseverywhere_official

Source: Instagram

Elsie Music as she is popularly called performed some of her songs as many guests and revellers were there to party with her.

However, one guest that stood out was Elsie's father, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams. He was spotted arriving at the venue with his son Daniel Duncan-Williams and other members of his team.

Many netizens have hailed him for being a supportive father after videos of him present at the concert surfaced on the internet.

Watch the videos below:

Below is a memorable photo of Archbishop Duncan-Williams and his gorgeous daughter Elsie Otoo.

Netizens admire the beautiful family of Elsie Otto and how supportive her father is of her craft

nana.eyisi stated:

Just admiring the look between father and daughter . God bless all fathers who stand by their kids whether good or bad

theblessingbliss said:

Awwww beautiful

queen_arch1 remarked:

The most beautiful thing I have watched today I am tearing up father's ❤️

khwseiberry said:

Solid family

serwaaakwei commented:

Beautiful family ❤️

