NDC's Sammy Gyamfi got married in a colourful traditional marriage ceremony held privately in Accra on Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Sammy Gyamfi got married to a pretty woman identified as Irene Amankwaa whose photos are wildly trending online

The photos of Mrs Irene Gyamfi are catching attention online because of her shapely figure and good looks which have impressed many netizens

The National Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has been trending online after news of his wedding surfaced.

Sammy Gyamfi tied the knot in a beautiful marriage ceremony in Accra on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Photos from his wedding took over social media as many Ghanaians wished him well and shared their thoughts on the ceremony.

Photos of Sammy Gyamfi's wife have excited peeps online

Of particular interest has been the good looks of Gyamfi's wife who has been identified as Irene Amankwaa.

As Ghanaians admire the beauty of Mrs Gyamfi, more of her unseen photos have emerged online.

One of the latest photos is a throwback photo which gives a look into the bride's past. She rocked a pair of tight jeans and a pair of high heels in style.

The photo was shared on Facebook by NDC EYE.

Sammy Gyamfi's wife mesmerises peeps with her beauty

Ghanaians praise Sammy Gyamfi's wife

The new photos have sparked admiration from social media users who have been mesmerised by Mrs Gyamfi's good looks.

Emmanuel Yenu Assan said:

Ask Sammy if his wife has a sister same as her ,what a beauty

Newman Razak said:

He get taste waaa, wow!! what a beauty ❤️

Nana Kwadwo Yeboah Thomas said:

I envy him ooh. D for dab3n

Mahama, Asiedu Nketia, Ofosu-Ampofo, Sam Jonah, Other Bigwigs Grace Sammy Gyamfi's Traditional Marriage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported the traditional marriage ceremony was witnessed by leading political figures from the NDC and bigwigs in Ghana.

Some of those who graced the event include former President Mahama, NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia and former Chair Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, and businessman Sam Jonah.

