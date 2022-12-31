America rapper, Meek Mill, has shown off his luxury Richard Mille watch (RM 11 Rose Gold model) worth more than $200,000

The rapper was at the Jubilee House, Ghana's presidential palace, where he flaunted the expensive timepiece

The exact price of Mill's wristwatch has elicited varied views, with some saying it is more than $200,000

America rapper, Meek Mill, has shown off his luxury Richard Mille watch (RM 11 Rose Gold model) in front of the Jubilee House in Accra, Ghana.

Reactions as Meek Mill shows off his luxury Richard Mille watch. Credit: meekmill/yesghanaonline.

How much is Meek Mill's watch?

The luxury accessory has retail prices starting at a whopping $60,000 and going up to $1,300,000, with the Richard Mille Rose Gold model ranging from $200,000 and above, said Chrono24.

In a video shared on Instagram, Yesghanaonline reported that the expensive timepiece is worth $130,000 (GH¢1,319,500.00).

Netizens have shared varied views after the footage of the rapper showing off his expensive watch surfaced.

Watch the clip below:

How netizens reacted to the clip of Meek Mill showing off his watch

Jwcoffie posted:

$130k? That’s a 400k RM 56-01, please.

Atf_the_barbarian reacted:

I'm coming for the watch.

Adidja375 said:

Straight enjoy your stay big dog.

Mpanyinsem posted:

He should hide his things oo.

Miracle_la_piffa reacted:

It’s only at the president spot so should be okay, but if he goes anywhere less than chaley I second you cos boys bre!

Nii_ayiteybuxton said:

You forget to add and his found phone to your caption.

