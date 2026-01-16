Suzy Pinamang, the young lady who almost lost her sight, has resurfaced on TikTok and shared a video flaunting her boyfriend

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their various thoughts on the lovely video

Suzy Pinamang showed off her boyfriend on social media when she shared a video to celebrate him.

The Bantama SDA SHS student who recently received fully funded surgery in the UK for a gunshot wound to her eye shared images of herself and her man.

Suzy Pinamang shows off her boyfriend in a TikTok video. Photo credit: Suzy Pinamang

In a video on X, Suzy Pinamang said her boyfriend's name is Biggest Kel Slimm.

In the background of the video, the song playing was 'Odo pa' by Omayor featuring Kuami Eugene.

The song, which talks about finding good love, possibly indicates that Suzy Pinamang has found a good man and would not let him go or treat him poorly.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Suzy Pinamang's video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Some claimed she was too young to have a boyfriend, while others encouraged her to live her life to the fullest. Read them below:

@YShundem said:

"She’s back on the market."

@wonitwaasedi65 wrote:

"This girl will do saaa then mahama dems stop sponsoring her Ghana young girls and gyimii 😂."

@GrizzyKobby said:

"Yɛɛpɛ dollars akɔyɛ surgery no na ne boy no ayera😭🤣."

@HakimAdams13 wrote:

"Let me just reserve my comment, cos if I say what's on my mind, errh Ibrahim Mahama might go for her eyes back 😅."

@BloodlineK9694 said:

"What’s the big deal? Because Mr Ibrahim Mahama helped her, she can’t live her normal life again. Some of you are some way oooo. Mo bɛ hyɛ nipa so paaaa."

@Jumior58 wrote:

"Do you know what the boy might have also done behind closed doors for her? You people will be the ones tagging ungrateful women, which I'm part but now judging the girl for appreciating her boyfriend?"

@LexaMensa said:

"God deliver you from poverty. Please don’t blow the chance by focusing on boys."

@mr_osafo_ wrote:

"So what make we do? Black man just dey focus on unnecessary things. Everyone deserves to go through that life experience where you fall in love at some point. It’s part of the stages of life."

@HustleHard__ said:

"Poor people de3 you can reset their lives, but they will always find a way to mess it up. High school kiddie, instead of using the ordeal you passed through as a second chance to turn your life around, you're back doing this boyfriend stuff."

@AddyKarter wrote:

"Now let’s hit the fact. There are a mix of feelings here. She’s matured and would definitely have a man in her life. But also, considering the fact of what happened and the part of the world we are in, people will criticise her. So she should not have made this public."

Suzzy Pinamang's mother thanks Ibrahim Mahama in church for sponsoring her daughter's eye surgery. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

Suzy Pinamang's family holds thanksgiving service

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Suzy Pinamang and her family went to church on July 13, 2025, to thank God for a successful eye surgery.

Suzzy's mom prayed for businessman Ibrahim Mahama for agreeing to sponsor her daughter's medical bills.

Some social media users reacted to Suzy Pinamang's mother's emotional video which trended on X.

