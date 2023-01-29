Ghanaian media personality, Delay, caused a frenzy after she posted that she wants to get pregnant

The radio and television show host had fans all over themselves with the Twitter post shared on Saturday, January 28

Many of the celebrated The Delay Show host took to the comment section to post that they are available

On-air Ghanaian media personality Delay, known in real life as Deloris Frimpong Manso, had fans and followers all over themselves after she disclosed that she wants to get pregnant.

In a tweet on Saturday, January 28, the radio and television show host left the comment section of her post buzzing with the statement.

''I want to get pregnant,'' the host of The Delay Show shared with emojis, including an emoji of a pregnant woman.

Reactions as Delay discloses that she wants to get pregnant. Photo credit: delayghana.

Source: Instagram

The statement threw fans into a wild frenzy, especially her male fans, as many could not contain their thoughts.

Some fans said they are ready to be the father of the media personality's child. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

How some fans reacted to Delay's post

@Jyn9091 posted:

Come over, baby gal.

@Vitalis06722449 commented:

You want to get pregnant? Call am on phone.

@ISAACNE74751414 reacted:

Contact me.

@Saaflex said:

We are here.

@LabaramW posted:

You've Delayed.

@EyeceeKh said:

Hmmm! Pray hard.

@ben_cabella commented:

I might be the lucky one here.

@kobbeme1 reacted:

Don't worry I can donate my ab3 nsuo for free.

@KwadwoFosumich4 shared:

I'm here for u sweetheart.

@kaspermusicgh

We all know you just confirmed you are.

@IstabellaB reacted:

I do pregnancy delivery ooo. I can give u all types of babies ( girl, boy, twins, triplets, and many more) just hook me up for a nightstand at any location. Available 24/7.

