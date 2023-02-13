Singer Adina Thembi has narrated her surgery experience and how she went through it successfully

The silky-voiced singer revealed that a doctor told her she was pregnant and this misinformation got her depressed

She contacted a doctor friend who further analyzed her situation and discovered she was not pregnant but had fibroid

Singer and award-winning female vocalist Adina Thembi Ndamse opened up about her terrifying experience with fibroids, a common health issue that affects many black women worldwide. In an emotional interview on the Doreen Avio show on Joy Prime Tv, Adina shared her journey of undergoing surgery to remove 16 fibroids.

Adina described her experience as scary and shared that she was afraid of the unknown. Fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop in the uterus and can cause many symptoms, including heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, and pressure on the bladder and bowel. The experience affected her daily life and her music career.

She disclosed in the interview that she was misinformed about being pregnant instead of having fibroid, which made issues worse since she had to find out the truth herself.

Knowing herself and her body, she decided to seek answers. After contacting a few friends from different hospitals, it was found to be a fibroid.

Adina's experience with fibroids was not entirely surprising, as she revealed that both her mother and sister had suffered from similar issues and had to undergo surgery.

Watch Adina's interview on details of her surgery below:

Netizens reacted to Adina's surgery interview:

maame_adwoa_ampomaah commented:

Doctor Yaa is very good.... she won't put fear or panic in you. She'll just make it feel that normal

specialladyawareness commented:

Having fibroids doesn't mean the woman should have surgeries. However, you may need surgeries depending on where it is located in the womb. The surgeries do not cure fibroids. However, with a good healthy lifestyle and healthy eating, the chances for it growing back are minimal. Unfortunately, many people have little knowledge about fibroids or other reproductive health issues. Thank you, Adina, for speaking up. The taboos are definitely being broken, and the awareness will continue

qwabsgirles commented:

Dr yaa is one of the best doctors we have. Everywoman needs a Dr yaa in her life. I encountered her and she is wonderful❤️. Tema women's hospital

iam_akosua_esther commented:

I had some but thankfully by grace am good now.. hmmm it’s not easy o

papakojoofficial commented:

This young lady is clearly a strong woman

Adina's management explains her 'baby bump rumours.'

In another publication by YEN.com.gh, Adina Thembi was spotted with a big bump while performing at an event. The video sparked rumours that the singer was pregnant,t leading to congratulatory messages from fans.

However, a new video revealed that Adina was not pregnant but suffering from fibroid. A few months after, the singer had surgery to remove fibroids.

