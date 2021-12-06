Adina Thembi was recently spotted with a big bump while performing at an event

The video sparked rumours that the singer was pregnant leading to congratulatory messages from fans

However, a new video has shown that Adina is not pregnant but suffering from fibroid

The singer, a few months ago, had to undergo surgery to remove fibroids

Award-winning singer Adina Thembi has been trending in the news in the past 24 hours.

The follows her performance at the Rhythms On The Runway fashion show on Saturday, December 6, 2021.

Adina appeared for her performance with a visible bump in front of her.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the bump in front of Adina sparked gossip that the singer was pregnant.

But it has turned out the singer is not pregnant as fans had hoped for and even congratulated her.

Information YEN.com.gh has gathered from Adina's management indicates that Adina's look was not pregnancy. It is rather a result of a medical condition.

According to our source, Adina recently suffered fibroid complications and had to undergo surgery to remove them.

A video shared on Adina's YouTube page shows her explaining her journey through the surgical procedure.

Adina explained that she suspects that her fibroid came up around 2014 but she did not take note of the little changes in her body.

She explained that there is a history of fibroid in her family. Her mother and sister have all had a fibroid removed before.

Even though Adina looked very slender at the time, one of the doctors at the Tema Women's Hospital, Dr Yaa Owusu-Baah, revealed that the singer's fibroid was like a 32-week pregnancy.

The surgery was successful after about four hours of work which according to the lead surgeon, Dr Jacob Amoatwo, saw them remove 16 different fibroids.

Watch the video of Adina's surgical procedure below:

