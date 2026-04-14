Nigerian musician and entrepreneur Mr Eazi introduced the 1v1 Africa GH challenge, inviting footballers in Ghana to submit skill videos for a chance to be selected among 32 players

The initiative attracted strong interest online, with participants competing for a GH₵300,000 prize and an opportunity to showcase their talent

Social media users repeatedly mentioned Edwin Gyimah in the comments, urging organisers to consider him for the competition amid his recent struggles

Nigerian musician and entrepreneur Mr Eazi has introduced a new football talent initiative aimed at discovering top players across Ghana, with the announcement already sparking widespread reactions on social media.

Edwin Gyimah linked to a GH₵300,000 prize amid calls to Mr Eazi. Image credit: Mr Eazi, Oyerepa FM

Source: UGC

In a video shared online, Mr Eazi explained that the project, known as 1v1 Africa GH, will see 32 players selected from Ghana to compete in a one-on-one football challenge.

According to him, interested participants have been given the weekend to submit videos showcasing their skills, using the official hashtag associated with the competition.

“We are going to start selecting the top 32 players from Ghana for 1v1 Africa GH. You have this weekend to put out your videos, show your skills, and use the hashtag.”

Mr Eazi launched a football challenge

He encouraged footballers and fans to spread the message, calling on anyone who knows a talented player to help them get involved.

Mr Eazi also expressed excitement about returning to Ghana to witness the level of talent on display, describing the initiative as a platform to allow players to shine.

Beyond exposure, the challenge comes with a major incentive. Participants stand a chance to win a cash prize of GH₵300,000, making it one of the most attractive grassroots football competitions in recent times.

The announcement has since triggered a wave of interest, with many young players already sharing clips of their abilities online.

However, amid the growing excitement, attention has also shifted in an unexpected direction.

Several Ghanaians flooded the comment section of Mr Eazi’s post with a specific request, repeatedly mentioning former Black Stars player Edwin Gyimah.

Many users urged the organisers to consider him for the competition, with some openly appealing for him to be given a chance to participate.

Watch the TikTok video below;

Gyimah, who enjoyed a notable career and played professionally in South Africa, has recently been in the spotlight due to personal challenges that have drawn sympathy from the public.

Fans rally for struggling ex-Black Stars

His situation has resonated with many, leading to calls for support and opportunities that could help him regain stability.

The reaction highlights how the initiative has gone beyond just a talent search, becoming a moment where fans are actively trying to uplift a player they believe still has something to offer.

As the submission window remains open, more videos are expected to surface, with competition for the top 32 spots likely to intensify.

At the same time, conversations around Gyimah’s potential inclusion continue to grow, adding a human interest angle to an already engaging football initiative.

Whether the calls from fans will influence the final selection remains to be seen, but for now, the 1v1 Africa GH challenge has captured both the ambition of rising players and the compassion of a football-loving nation.

Check out some comments below:

Miss Girl commented:

"Who is Edwin Gyimah ?? Guy u got everyone mentioning your name, wooww."

Mhiz Dammy commented:

"I am a Nigerian staying in Ghana, please, Edwin Gyimah."

Ms B commented:

"I don’t know who Edwin Gyimah is, but since all my Ghanaian people are mentioning him let me add my voice 🙏 Edwin Gyimah it is 🙏."

Elsa commented:

"Aww, I really love the comment section 😭😭😭❤️Ghanaians y’all have a big heart ❤️Edwin gyimah 💯."

Edwina Appiah-Gyebi commented:

"Oh, please select Edwin Gyimah wai."

Old struggle video of Edwin Gyimah resurfaces after Oyerepa FM appearance, sparks intense reactions. Image credit: The Kasi Blog, Mask Blog

Source: UGC

Old video of Edwin Gyimah resurfaced

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of Edwin Gyimah lamenting on his life struggles has emerged after his recent appearance on Oyerepa FM.

The former Black Stars defender had dragged his family to Auntie Naa seeking help and accusing them of bewitching him.

The resurfaced video has sparked massive reactions on social media, as concerned users have shared their mixed comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh