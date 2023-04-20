Popular Ghanaian photographer Manuel Photography's first private conversation with his new wife before they actually met has surfaced online

His now wife texted him first, showing admiration for his works and his person

He in turn replied with praises for her beautiful photos on her Instagram page and thanked her for recognising his talent

Ghanaian photographer Manuel Bilson shared how he met his lovely wife in a screenshot which revealed that his wife was the first to text him, leading to their beautiful marriage, which has made the headlines.

Manuel Photography and his wife's pre-wedding photos Photo credit: @manuelphotography_official

Source: Instagram

The successful celebrity photographer's wife, Adwoa, was the first to contact him, showering him with praise for his amazing work.

Adwoa said, "Hi, I am AJ, just wanted to say hi and also compliment you on your work. I think you take very beautiful pictures. That's it! Have an amazing weekend".

Manuel replied with, "Hi dear, thanks so much, you equally have amazing pictures on your page".

The couple seemed to have built on this short weekend conversation, finally tying the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

See the conversation between Manuel Photography and his wife below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the beautiful conversation between Manuel Photography and his wife Adwoa

Some Ghanaians, especially women, reacted positively to the post and said they were also going to take these first-time messaging trends seriously.

dahilabluebells commented:

Lol, am going to try my luck in someone's dm.

yhaa_hadassah commented:

We've to take it serious this time Eeiii this media

official_elisheba commented:

Did manuel also die for responding. Lots of guys have countless dms but will never reply. Let us think sha, say here and there too

Joe Mettle discloses that his wife texted him first on social media

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that renowned gospel artiste Joe Mettle disclosed in an interview that he met his wife, Salomey Selassie Dzisa, through social media, and that his wife reached out first.

He added that social media has helped because it was his way of meeting the woman who God had prepared for him.

Joe Mettle revealed that he felt it in his spirit that she was the woman he was meant to be with after she reached out.

