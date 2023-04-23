Kojo Forex has made a firm move towards suing Twitter troll Bongo Ideas for defamation

Lawyers for Kojo Forex, a celebrity forex trader, have said in a letter that Bongo Ideas has persistently published damaging comments about their client since February 2023

The letter dated April 21 asked Bongo Ideas to retract and apologise but Bongo Ideas says he stands by his publications

Lawyers for forex trader Bright Kojo Onipayede, known popularly as Kojo Forex, have written a strongly-worded letter to Bongo Ideas for persistently spreading lies and falsehoods about their client.

Bongo Ideas, real name Albert Nathaniel Hyde, has become a "public enemy" for persistently picking on celebrities in his bid to become popular online.

The letter by Kojo Forex's legal representative WTS Global explained in the lighted sighted by YEN.com.gh that since February 28, 2023, Bongo Ideas has "maliciously been publishing inaccurate and misleading information on Twitter about Kojo Forex.

The lawyers said the tweets "are damaging to [Kojo Forex's] personal and professional character and making the right-thinking public to think less of him."

The lawyers stated further that Bongo Ideas has repeatedly published statements in which he falsely described Kojo Forex as a fraudster and being involved in a Ponzi scheme as well as other dishonest business dealings.

"I hate to give FX fraudsters like @KojoForex a bite of my so-called 'ill-gotten clout. But a Ponzi-schemer who steals from people & comes online to proudly show off deserves some hooting. Pay the people you've defrauded first, let's see if I could consider you for a beefing," WTS Global reproduced this tweet it said Bongo Ideas has made in the past.

The letter dated April 21, 2023, asked Bongo Ideas to retract his "malicious" tweets and apologise for same within 24 hours to face defamation charges in court.

Bongo Ideas says he stands by his publications about Kojo Forex

However, in a quick response, Bongo Ideas has said he stands by his comments against Kojo Forex, claiming he has facts to back them in court.

During a Twitter Space event, he said Kojo Forex also used defamatory words against him in the past.

Bongo Ideas is hated for his "obnoxious trolls"

Usually posting on Twitter, some of Bongo Ideas' trolls have been described as so insensitive by netizens.

Not long ago amid the grief that engulfed Nigerian superstar Davido's family over the death of his son, Bongo Ideas tweeted scalding comments that sought to blame the musician for his son's drowning incident.

Bongo Ideas lands in trouble after comments he made about Ifeanyi

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Davido expressed disdain at Bongo Ideas after he made some comments about his son last year.

The Nigerian singer entered Bongo's DMs to express his disgust at the things Bongo said about his son's death.

Many people have condemned Bongo's attitude on social media, with many saying he has taken his attention-seeking attitude too far.

