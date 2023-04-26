Ghanaian filmmaker Fella Makafui replied to fans who called her out for lying to them about how she achieved her flat tummy in an Instagram post

A part of her response was that she loves to look good and encouraged her fans to either join her or admire from afar

Some selected comments on what triggered the actress to respond were added to this story

Ghanaian actress and business mogul Fella Makafui went off at fans who came hard at her for flaunting the flat tummy she achieved after visiting the spa.

Fans lash out at Fella Makafui

According to fans, the procedure she went in for that helped her achieve an enviable flat tummy sounds too unrealistic.

Many of them claimed that the results demonstrated in the video were not accurate and that the actress was not being truthful to them.

Fella Makafui reacts to backlash

After numerous complaints in the video's comment section, the staunch business mogul and influencer responded to the backlash with a long message she wrote under the post.

According to her, many people coming hard at her are hypocrites and envious of her flat tummy. She added that she visited the spa because she wanted a flat tummy and wanted to look good.

"Some of you are hypocrites lol. Looking good has nothing to do with the fact that I’m married or not. I’m doing it for me. Sit in your house with your big tummy lol, that's your problem, not mine."

She further stated that the video demonstrated an act of self-care, and she urged her fans to join her or admire her from afar.

"I love to look good and feel good in my body, I will not stop this self-care treatment for myself. If you admire this, join the train. If not too, good luck on admiring from afar ❤️"

Concluding her message, she wrote:

"You really don’t have to hate lol the procedure is not even expensive. Ask @skinzone_spa and come thank me "

Below is a screenshot of Fella Makafui's message for her followers regarding the backlash.

See the video below of Fella Makafui flaunting her flat tummy after visiting the spa.

Reactions from fans on Fella Makafui's video

Many people commented on the post with their analysis after watching the video. While some were in support, others also claimed some aspects of the video were inaccurate such as the part where she measured her waistline.

See selected comments below:

smalling_menz:

U eat finished satisfied intro after hungry ending u dey wine us

danny_cann:

A married woman looking snatched?? Didn’t your husband love you the way you’re? Ok bye

uncensored.ll:

We saw how you took the measurements before

firdausmustapha6:

The comments section isn’t helping I see nothing wrong with this. So trying to look good is a crime. When I get money will do more than this

queen_arch1:

Maame you are pregnant, forget the body, and just a few months the answer will come out

sarastar489:

Are u going to give birth again is a question

lordcommey6:

Your heart is inside your stomach or what??❤️❤️

asiamaalex:

Even if it works, not this fast. Take a good look at Fella's first measurements. You will realise it wasn’t accurate. She purposely loosened the tape, which gave her 31 inches, but the second measurement gave her 27 because she measured accurately. cap

