Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has flaunted her curves and dance moves in a video

The actress jammed to Afrobeat artiste King Promise's Terminator song as she joined the TikTok challenge for the song

Her excited fans flooded the comment section with positive comments about her beauty and impressive dance moves

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has shared a video of herself flaunting her curves and dance moves in a TikTok dance challenge.

In the video shared on the actress' verified Instagram page, she walked into a beautiful garden and perfectly executed the popular moves in a trending dance challenge.

The beautiful and generous actress jammed to King Promise's Terminator, one of the popular tracks on his award-winning album.

The Onua Showtime host wore a brown spaghetti-strap leather jumpsuit. She completed her looks with a straight black hairstyle with mild makeup.

With her classy looks, she bent and moved her arms and body around to follow the song's rhythm. The actress got her followers drooling over her incredible dance moves.

Watch the video of Nana Ama McBrown dancing to the Terminator song below

King Promise's Terminator dance challenge

The Terminator dance challenge was recently launched by dancer Dancegod Lloyd to promote King Promise's new song.

In an interview with media personality MzGee on United Showbiz, King Promise revealed that he was overwhelmed by the love and support shown by Ghanaians on his dance challenge.

He added that the Terminator dance challenge was the first official dance challenge for any of his songs and he was happy to see the impact.

Ghanaians react to Nana Ama McBrown's Terminator dance

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to McBrown's video and applauded her excellent dance moves while others commented about her emulatable lifestyle.

kobirana commented:

Ok, Ama Terminator. Killer Alumi. Serve!!!

luckie_lawson commented:

Ee my sweet 16 years old sister ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ forever young ##. Efo bless you ooo

mrfiankoh commented:

You’re still the most beautiful regardless, love you bunch❤️❤️❤️

tracylove282 commented:

The Queen herself, please, I also want your used wigs. Thank you in advance One ☝️ love ❤️ ♥️♥️

