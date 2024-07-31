Juliet Ibrahim shared a video of herself spending quality time with her son, Jayden Safo, abroad on social media

The footage showed the actress and her son touring many beautiful tourist sites in the city of Atlanta, US

Many of the actress' fans flooded the comment section to comment on the video

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim delighted her fans on social media with a glimpse of her recent tour around Atlanta with her teenage son, Jayden Safo.

Juliet Ibrahim takes her son on a tour of Atlanta. Photo source: @julietibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim tours Atlanta with her son

Juliet Ibrahim recently flew to the US with her son, Jayden Safo, for their summer vacation. The actress shared a video of herself touring the city of Atlanta with her son on her Instagram page.

The video showed Juliet Ibrahim and Jayden Safo boarding a tour bus and setting off on their short trip around the city. The actress and her son were seated inside the minibus as they visited American filmmaker Tyler Perry's movie studios.

Juliet Ibrahim beamed with joy as she explored a residential neighbourhood, the Oprah Winfrey Sound Stage and other high-profile tourist attractions at the movie studios.

In another part of the video, the actress and her son looked excited as they unboarded the tour bus and took photos in a small garden.

Below is the video of Juliet Ibrahim and her son Jayden Safo on a tour in Atlanta:

Fans hail Juliet Ibrahim and her son

Many fans of Juliet Ibrahim took to the comment section to express their delight in seeing the actress and her son having an adventurous mother-and-son bonding session. Others also praised the actress for her beauty. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments.

@testimoni_official commented:

"It's Great to see these things. It's beautiful, and the Tyler Perry studios—you will soon own one like that."

@matt_empire1 commented:

"Pretty is a person ❤️."

@real_zezion commented:

"Interesting Moment."

@oshiomah_peter commented:

"You're really having a wonderful moment yourself ❤️❤️."

@harr_isonwellssteven commented:

"A queen and her prince."

@mensahjay56 commented:

"You guys look like twins."

