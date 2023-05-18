Erkuah Official revealed that even with her cashing out big from TikTok, she does not have plans of buying her dream car

The talented TikTok star disclosed that the 2023 Lexus RX 350 is her dream car

She revealed that she currently uses ride-hailing services such as Uber, Bolt, Yango and Shaxi as a means to commute

Erkuah Official made the revelations during an interview on Wheels On YEN, the special cars series by YEN.com.gh

Famous Ghanaian TikTok star Erkuah Official said that even though she does not own a car and earns so much from TikTok, she does have a dream car.

Erkuah Official and her dream car, 2023 Lexus RX 350. Image Credit: @lexususa @erkuahofficial

The Lexus RX350 Erkuah Official dreams of

In an exclusive interview with Wheels On YEN, she stated that her dream car is the 2023 Lexus RX 350 is her dream car.

The talented TikToker born Janet Awuku Offei stated she has no plans to buy it now.

She added that she neither plans to buy it one day with the hard-earned money she has generated from the entertainment app, even though she claimed during an interview with Berla Mundi that charges not less than GH¢10,000 for an ad.

"I don't own a car now but the Lexus RX350 is my dream car."

Below is a photo of the 2023 Lexus RX in the colour white.

In a previous interview with Delay, she stated that she makes over GH¢200,000 from TikTok, adding that she has benefited immensely from opportunities through her engagement with her ardent followers and brands.

However, despite these high earnings, Erkuah Official emphasised that she is not prepared to buy her dream car.

"I'm not ready yet," she told YEN.com.gh's Wheels On YEN.

The cost of the 2023 Lexus RX 350

According to a car dealership called Edmunds, the starting price of the 2023 Lexus RX 350 is $47,000, which is approximately GH¢509,950.

How she moves around town

She stated that to move around town, she uses ride-hailing services such as Uber, Bolt, Yango, Shaxi, which are available in the country.

"I use Uber to move around", she told YEN.com.gh's Wheels On YEN.

Below is a photo of the 2023 Lexus RX Hybrid in the colour green.

What is Wheels On YEN?

Wheels On YEN is the latest editorial project from YEN.com.gh dedicated to Ghanaian celebrities' lifestyles.

Centred around cars (vehicles), Wheels On YEN gives celebrities an opportunity to share their preferences in cars and reasons for choosing what they drive.

We aim to bridge the gap between Ghana’s favourite celebrities and their followers by offering the fans a way to experience celebrities’ softer sides.

