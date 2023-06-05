A young talented rapper has composed a few seconds of rap music detailing the entire career of Asamoah Gyan

The video was shared by the surprised footballer on his Instagram page, praising him for his incredible talent

Asamoah Gyan detailed that his friend sent him the video, and he was impressed by the quick summary of his own life

Ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has reacted to a video of a young talented rapper summarising his entire life in less than 120 seconds.

Asamoah Gyan, who seemed surprised by the rapper's talent, shared the video and urged his followers to have a look at the young man's talent.

Rapper details Gyan's life in a few seconds Photo credit: asamiah_gyan3

Bernard surprises Gyan with his rap

In the short video shared by the footballer, who has been applauded for his philanthropic and kind personality on his verified Instagram page, Bernard Opoku Agyemang rapped to a beat while wearing a suit and a tie. He detailed Asamoah Gyan's life, talking about his family, his clubs, and how his football career started.

He shared photos of the sports enthusiast's older brother, his date of birth, and the footballer's performance at Liberty Professional, among other football clubs overseas. Bernard also detailed that Gyan had three siblings, Mavis, Baffour Gyan and Opoku Gyan.

Bernard explains his reason for composing the song

Bernard indicated in his video that the purpose of his rap, dedicated to Asamoah Gyan, was to highlight the ex-footballer's achievements while he is still alive.

He stated that it is best to acknowledge living legends' efforts and hard work while they are alive than when they are dead.

Asamoah Gyan shared the video with the caption:

Woooooooow. And a friend just sent this to me. LISTEN

Watch the video of Bernard summing up Asamoah Gyan's life in the short video below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video shared by Asamoah Gyan

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the rapper's video, praising the young talent's skills and for him reminding them of their childhood and the wonderful moments the footballer brought them.

abena_gmb2020 commented:

Thank you for your service brother, you made our childhood special ❤️

jerryjustice said:

Creatively and beautifully done

sammy_amin wrote:

Wow ! The guy is Dope

ranger_vadis posted:

Dope Lyrical Content . Dope tune there waoooo am glad we are celebrating the Legends now that they are alive.

princeoben7318 added:

In fact, he made miss the golden moments of Asamoah Gyan.Legendary, May the Good Lord bless you abundantly…I tap into his blessings, Asamoah Gyan

