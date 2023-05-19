Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan gave a thought-provoking speech as he remembered the late Christian Atsu

According to Asamoah Gyan, many men die trying to put food on the table at home

He pointed out that if not for this reason, Christian Atsu would not have been in Turkey, where he died

Ghanaian retired footballer Asamoah Gyan gave an exemplary speech as the guest of honour at the birthday event of media personality Kofi Adoma's wife.

He disclosed that Kofi Adoma had personally invited him to chair the occasion and thanked his wife, Mrs Miracle Adoma, for her enormous contribution to his life.

Before Asamoah Gyan spoke to Mrs Adoma, he reminded the room about the sacrifices men make for the survival of their families.

Asamoah Gyan began by saying that:

Many men do things they are not supposed to do because of pressure at home.

He added that Christian Atsu met his untimely death while on a mission to feed his family.

So many things in life take us into certain situations because of how to put food on the family's table. Look at our brother, who recently passed. He wouldn't be in Turkey to play football if it wasn't to keep his family surviving.

Before ending his speech, he thanked Kofi Adoma's wife and implored women to handle men with care and support.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Asamoah Gyan's speech at Kofi Adoma's wife's birthday

Many were impressed and lauded Asamoah Gyan for his heart-warming comments.

LENCE wrote:

I'm impressed Asamoah speaks so well and is very articulate... My Captain, you do all.

Selena'sB4ach said:

Ahhh, Asamoah, this speech melted my heart. I will take this advice.

Emmanuel Kummih commented:

Great message from you the Legend. A very happy belated birthday to Mrs. Adomah. May you continue to receive favour from the Lord.

