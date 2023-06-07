Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya shared his inspiring journey to fame and riches at the Shine Summit

The famous Pan-Africanist revealed how he built his wealth through the YouTube platform

According to him, he left his engineering job to focus on YouTube as a profession

Ghanaian Youtuber Kobina Ackon, also known as Wode Maya, debunked some myths about YouTubing at the conference organised by Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei.

According to Wode Maya, many must consider the enormous benefits of owning and running a YouTube platform.

He said people thought being a YouTuber meant being illiterate or a school dropout.

Wode Maya disclosed that even his mother did not believe him when he promised her he would be famous.

Some of you think that a Youtuber is a school dropout. I was based in China for six years. When I returned to Ghana, my mom thought somebody had juju-ed me.

He added that he left his stable job to gamble with YouTube and won big time.

I'm a YouTuber by profession. I quit my job as an engineer to become a Youtuber. Yes, I don't make sense, but after this whole thing, I will tell you why anyone in this room can be a Youtuber.

Ghanaians react to Wode Maya's inspiring speech at the Shine Summit

Wode Maya gave a great motivating speech at the conference. Many people complimented his delivery and the words of wisdom he shared.

OBWorldExplorer commented:

So much sense in one human being. Wode Maya will forever be great!!

ZUZU LMTV said:

You can turn your passion into profit.

DAKS wrote:

I have a youtube channel because of Wode Maya. God bless you Maya. I can’t wait to grow big

