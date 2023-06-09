Ajagurajah, a spiritual church leader who is known privately as Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, has lambasted gospel singer Diana Asamoah

Angry Ajagurajah insulted Diana for calling him uneducated and accusing him of misleading Christians

Ajagurajah was called out by some netizens who reacted to the video for using unprintable words against her

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Asamoah has been called out by Ajagurajah, the Universal Spiritual Outreach leader who is privately known as Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah.

Ajagurajah insults Diana Asamoah for calling him dumb Photo credit: @ajagurajah_official @kingdomfm/facebook

Source: Instagram

In a TikTok live video by Ajagurajah, he angrily insulted Diana Asamoah, who had earlier called him out, referring to him as an idol worshipper for misleading Christians with his teachings. Ajagurajah stated that he would prefer Diana Asamoah to change her looks and hypocritical lifestyle before chastising him.

In addition to his reply and dramatic requests, Ajagurajah angrily called out the revered gospel singer who has stolen spotlights with her recent looks. In his response, Ajagurajah used certain unprintable words, which most netizens were not pleased with.

Diana Asamoah said:

"If you are looking for the dumbest person in the world, then it is Ajagurajah. One of the things I hate most is when someone throws dust into the eyes of God's children. He is an expert in cooking food and not interpreting the Bible. I would say he is an idol worshipper".

Ajagurajah, who had earlier been involved in a hilarious fashion beef with fashionista Osebo The Zara Man, replied by saying:

"I do not have time to reply a person with these looks. You were the one who was strongly against the wearing of makeup and tight jeans. But now, you practice all of them. You are a baby Christian."

Watch the video of Ajagurajah and Diana Asamoah attacking each other below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Ajagurajah and Diana Asamoah attacking each other

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to Ajagurajah's insulting comments since they believed Diana was only doing her work as an evangelist

the_billionaires_wife wrote:

Shame on him. She is so beautiful just the way she is. Challenge her with the word of God if u think what she said about u is wrong rather than body shaming her with all these insults ‍♀️

agyeman_diana commented:

She’s doing her work as an evangelist

enochmalson1 commented:

Boss, this is not insult so don’t talk like that

hun100fold commented:

What Evangelist Diana Asamoah is saying is true. If you know God's word and discernment, you’ll understand.

