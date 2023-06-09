Ghanaian actors Kofi Adjorlolo and Akuapem Poloo shared a beautiful moment which has garnered a lot of reactions among their fans

Kofi Adjorlolo remarked that he would have married Akuapem Poloo if he was in America but in Ghana, he would be criticised for marrying someone younger

The funny comments from the actor received a positive reply from Poloo, who jokingly said she was ready to marry him

Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo known privately as Rosemond Brown has shared a video of herself and Kofi Adjorlolo expressing love for each other.

Veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo and actress Akuampem Poloo sparked a wave of laughter and excitement among their fans and the Ghanaian entertainment industry when they playfully joked about their affection for each other.

In a hilarious video which has gained lots of reactions from their fans, Kofi Adjorlolo stated that he would like to marry the beautiful and entertaining actress.

The light-hearted exchange between the two popular actors which was shared on Akuapem Poloo's verified Instagram page brought a joy and pleasure to their followers.

Kofi Adjorlolo said:

You are beautiful. If I were an American, I would have married you. But in Ghana here, they will tell me that as the old man I am, I have married a lady much younger than me.

Akuapem Poloo gave him a peck on his cheeks and said:

Papa, but I am ready to get married.

Watch the video of Kofi Adjorlolo and Akuapem Poloo below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Akuapem Poloo and Kofi Adjorlolo's video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Akuapem Poloo's video with Kofi Adjorlolo, laughing at the funny scenes in the video.

gaiseyliz90 commented:

Legendary Kofi Adjorlolo, my all time favourite ❤❤

twistaproduction-44 commented:'

Bigman stay ur lane oooo❤️❤️

pascal_feargod commented:

Eiii, you sure you’re ready?

rubama_rms_datersuh_8 commented:

Am saving the date ooo @akuapem_poloo hun

bernardradi123 commented:

This man paaa your heart what?

