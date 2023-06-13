Nigerian chef Hilda Baci is the latest Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual

Before her international fame, Hilda Baci was Nigeria's Jollof Face Off's maiden edition in 2021

A video from her very first YouTube channel has emerged, showing how she started small

Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, is officially a Guinness record holder for the longest cooking marathon by a single person.

Hilda Baci cooked for over 10 hours. After deliberations with the record board, they approved 93 hours and 11 minutes.

The previous holder of the record, Lata Tondon, cooked for 87 hours and 45 minutes.

During the waiting time, which took about a month, some speculated that she would not be verified, mainly when she supposedly ate dog meat while shooting a food-tasting content.

After her verification, old photos and videos of the talented chef have emerged as she celebrates her win.

In the footage, Hilda Baci announced that that would will her first YouTube video. She cooked jollof rice with a healthy orange glow in a metal pot.

Peeps react to Hilda Baci's humble beginnings before she became a famous international chef

Hilda Baci had been serving goals long before her Cook-A-Thon which has made her a Guinness Record holder.

joel_andyy commented:

I for like that your food oo.

mollyregs commented:

I love the pot.

shoerevamp commented:

We just love your vibes! So much joy ❤️❤️

cornel sings commented:

Babe doing amazing thingsssss❤️❤️

Hilda Baci says she was battling period cramps whilst cooking for Guinness Record

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Hilda Baci's narration about unexpected things during her challenge to break the Guinness Record.

The Nigerian chef told AJ Sarpong that pressure from the exercise forced her to have her period impromptu.

She added that aside from sacrificing her rest time to shower and change her sanitary towels, she also had to deal with period cramps.

Hilda Baci said that if she can conquer abdominal cramps while standing on her feet, she can handle every other thing.

